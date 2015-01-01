|
Citation
|
Mastonshoeva S, Myrttinen H, Chirwa ED, Shonasimova S, Gulyamova P, Shai NJ, Jewkes R. UK-AID. Pretoria, South Africa: UK-AID What Works to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls, 2020.
|
Affiliation
|
What Works to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 2020, UK-AID)
|
Abstract
|
This report outlines the medium-term impacts of Zindagii Shoista (Living with Dignity) – a project to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG) in Tajikistan – by determining levels of violence and measuring socioeconomic and emotional well-being indicators 15 months after the project ended – 30 months after its commencement. At the end-line of the intervention, VAWG levels had dropped by 50%, and relationship and gender equality indicators had improved. Significant positive changes were seen for all socioeconomic status indicators as well as significant positive changes for all health measures, including depression scale and suicidality.