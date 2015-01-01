Abstract

This report outlines the medium-term impacts of Zindagii Shoista (Living with Dignity) – a project to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG) in Tajikistan – by determining levels of violence and measuring socioeconomic and emotional well-being indicators 15 months after the project ended – 30 months after its commencement. At the end-line of the intervention, VAWG levels had dropped by 50%, and relationship and gender equality indicators had improved. Significant positive changes were seen for all socioeconomic status indicators as well as significant positive changes for all health measures, including depression scale and suicidality.





The findings of the 30-month-post-baseline assessment showed that the positive impacts at end-line were broadly sustained over the subsequent 15 months, even though intervention activities had ceased. The data revealed a sustained reduction of VAWG, further decreases in severe food insecurity among women and men and in borrowing money for food, and a decrease in depression among women, as well as more equitable gender relations and attitudes, across the four time- points: baseline, 8 months, 15 months, 30 months. Although a few indicators had regressed slightly at 30 months since the 15 month end-of-project, particularly those to do with women's earnings and savings, they were nonetheless far better across the board than they had been at baseline, before the intervention. The post-endline findings are particularly significant given that data were collected at a time of the year when socioeconomic and other stress factors would have been high ...