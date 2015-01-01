Abstract

The purpose of this document is to provide ITE members and practitioners guidance on the types of questions, issues, and decisions they will have to make regarding traffic counting in the fluid and dynamic circumstances of the current pandemic (or other future unusual circumstances).



We all are in awe of the speed and magnitude of changes in trip-making we have witnessed over the past few months, and fully expect continued change will be the norm for some time. To be in the midst of these changes while trying to make sense of them can be overwhelming.



Overview

Over the past four months, typical transportation activities have changed significantly with the COVID-19 pandemic. Events that impact transportation are not that uncommon; from solar eclipses to Super Bowls. However, this event is unprecedented in its global reach, its unknown duration, and the fact that "normal" is unlikely to return after the event. We have already witnessed altered home and work environments, travel patterns, and unprecedented reductions in congestion. As the pandemic transitions from outbreak to management, some of these changes are returning to normal while others are establishing a "new" normal. The roadmap into the future involves us all.



In May 2020, an ITE Task Force was formed to address various questions the transportation profession is facing regarding the management of collecting traffic data during the pandemic and into the future. These are the findings and guidance from the Task Force. Much information is hyperlinked to various sources of information that our members may find of value. The Task Force was not charged with establishing policies, recommended practices, or instructing others on how to utilize judgement in complex times as these. (The identification of one private data source over another or of one set of guidelines over another should not infer any preference on the part of the authors.) This simply represents our best thoughts on available resources, issues, and topics that ITE members may encounter and some prudent perspectives on how to proceed in utilizing good data practices within available resources. The first two sections, Counts, Studies, and Why? and Ethics present issues to ponder. The subsequent four sections, Interim Guidance and Policies, When will Normal Return? Forecasting, and Trip Generation all provide insight and guidance related to these issues.



One characteristic we have all observed during these unusual times, is that conditions are changing; if not weekly, then daily. Everything presented here will change, likely before you read this. Many of the websites referenced in this guide are updating daily. We expect that by the Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting in January 2021, the Task Force will need to refresh this assessment and highlight new findings. We expect members will contribute to the discussion about these revelations in real time (such as ITE e-Community or ITE Drop-Ins) as 4 we engage together in greater understanding of the pandemic and its impacts to the transportation profession.





https://www.dot.ny.gov/divisions/operating/oom/transportation-systems/systems-optimization-section/ny-moves/repository/ITE_CountsStudies_during_Pandemic_July_2020%20(003).pdf



ISBN: 978-1-7345078-2-9



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic