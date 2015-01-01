Abstract

The overall objective of this project was to create a set of guidelines that can be used to inform the development of risky driving countermeasures that are evidence-based, guided by theory, and lead to sustained behavioral change. Several tasks were completed to achieve this objective including: developing a behavior change inventory; identifying candidate behaviors; identifying characteristics of candidate behaviors; cross validating driver characteristics and target behaviors through an online survey and naturalistic driving study; and developing countermeasure recommendations. This reports describes the purpose of each task, the approach used to complete each task, and the results of each task. It also presents 26 guidelines for countermeasure development.