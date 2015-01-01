|
Hedegaard HB, Curtin SC, Warner MA. 398. Hyattsville, MD, USA: U.S. CDC National Center for Health Statistics, 2021.
Abstract
In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the
United States. As the second leading cause of death for ages 10–34 and
the fourth leading cause for ages 35–54, suicide is a major contributor to
premature mortality. Recent reports have documented a steady increase
in suicide rates over the past two decades. This Data Brief uses final
mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System to update trends in
suicide rates from 1999 through 2019 and to describe differences by sex, age
group, and means of suicide.