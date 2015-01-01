Abstract

In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the

United States. As the second leading cause of death for ages 10–34 and

the fourth leading cause for ages 35–54, suicide is a major contributor to

premature mortality. Recent reports have documented a steady increase

in suicide rates over the past two decades. This Data Brief uses final

mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System to update trends in

suicide rates from 1999 through 2019 and to describe differences by sex, age

group, and means of suicide.