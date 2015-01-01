|
World Health Organization. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2021.
(Copyright 2021, World Health Organization)
This report is based on an analysis of available prevalence data from 1993 surveys and studies conducted between 2000 and 2018, obtained through a systematic and comprehensive review of all available data on the prevalence of these two forms of violence against women. Violence against women has significant short-, medium- and 1995 long-term effects on the physical and mental health and well- being of women, children and families. It also has serious social and economic consequences for countries and societies. Violence against women has been internationally recognized as a 2015 serious and pervasive phenomenon affecting women’s lives and health, and a violation of their rights, for almost three decades.