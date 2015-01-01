Abstract

This report is based on an analysis of available prevalence data from 1993 surveys and studies conducted between 2000 and 2018, obtained through a systematic and comprehensive review of all available data on the prevalence of these two forms of violence against women. Violence against women has significant short-, medium- and 1995 long-term effects on the physical and mental health and well- being of women, children and families. It also has serious social and economic consequences for countries and societies. Violence against women has been internationally recognized as a 2015 serious and pervasive phenomenon affecting women’s lives and health, and a violation of their rights, for almost three decades.



Calls for its elimination have been led by women’s health and rights organizations for decades. At the global level, these calls most notably date back to the 1993 United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women and the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action, as well as various other global and regional 2016 conventions and consensus documents.