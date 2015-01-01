Abstract

Drivers who repeatedly and persistently engage in illegal and dangerous behaviours are a threat to the safety of other road users. The aim of this review is to identify various approaches used throughout the world to address recidivism among drivers convicted of offences related to drink and drug driving, speeding, unlicensed driving, and reckless or dangerous driving. Legal and administrative, non-punitive, and technological approaches to manage recidivists were identified. Based on the evidence, recidivism is most likely to be reduced through the use of an holistic and multifaceted approach that is tailored to a specific problem and which includes supervision, therapeutic intervention, and the incorporation of technologies to manage and monitor behaviour. The assessment of offender risk and early intervention will play an important role in this process. The rehabilitation of driving offenders that addresses underlying problems may produce benefits for the individual and society beyond improving road safety .



KEYWORDS

Recidivist, rehabilitation, therapeutic intervention, risk assessment, deterrence