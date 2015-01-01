|
Citation
|
Woods-Fry H, Vanlaar WGM, Robertson RD. Traffic Injury Research Foundation. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada: Traffic Injury Research Foundation, 2021.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 2021, Traffic Injury Research Foundation)
|
The full text is unavailable online. Please contact the publisher.
|
Abstract
|
This fact sheet summarizes results from the Road Safety Monitor (RSM) related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on road safety and travel behaviour. The COVID-19 RSM is a special edition public opinion survey conducted by the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) and sponsored by Desjardins. The survey takes the pulse of the nation on key road safety issues, with a specific focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on driver behaviour. The online survey was fielded to a random, representative sample of Canadians.