|
Citation
|
Transportation Research Board (USA). Transportation Research Board, 340. Washington, D.C.: National Academies Press, 2021.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 2021, Transportation Research Board)
|
Abstract
|
Significant progress has been made over the last decade in integrating resilience criteria into transportation decision-making. A compelling case remains for investing in making transportation projects more resilient in the face of increasing and intensifying storms, floods, droughts, and other natural hazards that are combining with sea-level rise, new temperature and precipitation norms, and other effects from climate change.