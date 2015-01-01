Abstract

Having valid and reliable estimates of the prevalence of alcohol and other drug use among drivers on the roadway are important components of addressing impaired driving. Roadside collections of biological samples are an effective way to measure drug prevalence among drivers in a State. Prevalence refers to the proportion of drivers on the road who test positive for alcohol or other drugs. While presence of a drug does not always mean a driver is impaired, the collection of biological specimens through roadside surveys allows for the quantitative determination of alcohol and drug levels in drivers' systems. NHTSA has conducted several voluntary and anonymous National Roadside Surveys and also worked with Washington State to conduct a statewide survey before and after legalization of the recreational use of cannabis in that State. If a State is interested in conducting its own statewide roadside survey, this How-to Guide draws on these past experiences to provide start-to-finish guidance on how to develop and implement a statewide survey of alcohol and other drug prevalence among drivers. The guide includes information on how to develop a study plan, budget, and conduct specimen collection. It also contains information on the research questions that can be addressed, personnel and equipment needed, and issues that may arise (e.g., how to handle an impaired driver). This guide is intended as a primer for State officials, project managers, and researchers on the components of a quality statewide study. After reading this guide, a study manager will understand the scope of activities a comprehensive study must include, and the importance of including experienced professionals in the data collection and analysis activities