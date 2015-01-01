|
Cycling infrastructure can help broaden access to mobility by offering residents a low-cost, reliable, and sustainable means of transportation. Yet cities in the United States have thus far failed to systematically expand their cycling networks in a fashion that is safe for users and encourages a mode shift out of cars and into this more equitable and environmentally friendly transport mode. To help stimulate further investment in cycling infrastructure, between 2018 and 2021 the Final Mile program funded communications campaigns, advocacy efforts, and engineering consulting in five US cities. The program set out to test whether philanthropic assistance for municipal biking projects could accelerate city investments in communities where local leaders were already supportive of cycling infrastructure.