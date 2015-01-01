|
U.S. CDC National Center for Health Statistics. U.S. CDC National Center for Health Statistics. Hyattsville, MD, USA: U.S. CDC National Center for Health Statistics, 2022.
(Copyright 2022, U.S. CDC National Center for Health Statistics)
This data visualization presents provisional counts for drug overdose deaths based on a current flow of mortality data in the National Vital Statistics System. Counts for the most recent final annual data are provided for comparison. National provisional counts include deaths occurring within the 50 states and the District of Columbia as of the date specified and may not include all deaths that occurred during a given time period. Provisional counts are often incomplete and causes of death may be pending investigation (see Technical notes) resulting in an underestimate relative to final counts. To address this, methods were developed to adjust provisional counts for reporting delays by generating a set of predicted provisional counts (see Technical notes).