U.S. DOT NHTSA National Center for Statistics and Analysis. U.S. DOT NHTSA National Center for Statistics and Analysis. Washington, D.C.: US DOT National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2022.

(Copyright 2022, U.S. DOT NHTSA National Center for Statistics and Analysis)

 

That report shows the increased trend in fatalities in 2020 has continued into 2021, and the increased trend in fatality rate per 100 million VMT in 2020 contin- ued into the first quarter of 2021 but decreased during the second, third, and the fourth quarters of 2021. This NHTSA note is being issued after conducting a special analysis of the fatalities and the fatality rates per 100 million VMT by key sub-categories in 2021. The analysis is based on ratio- adjusted estimates of 2021 fatal crash data coded thus far into NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), as described in the Data and Methodology section.

For the whole of 2021, a statistical projection of traffic fatali- ties shows an increase of about 10.5 percent as compared to reported fatalities in 2020. Some categories showed large shifts in fatalities and fatality rates in a given month, com- pared to the corresponding month in 2020. For instance, the share of fatalities on urban roads went from 57 percent in March 2020 to 62 percent in March 2021, a 5-percentage- point increase. Correspondingly, the total fatalities (fatal- ity counts) on urban roads increased from 21,940 in 2020 to 25,411 in 2021, a 16-percent increase. In summary, the traffic fatalities (fatality counts) in the following categories showed relatively large increases in 2021 as compared to 2020:

- on rural interstate roads (up 15%), urban arterial (up 15%), and urban collector/local (up 20%);
- during daytime (up 11%);
- during the weekend (up 11%);
- during out-of-state travel (up 15%), reversing the trend seen in 2020;
- in newer (vehicle age < 10 years) passenger vehicles (up 10%);
- in multi-vehicle crashes (up 16%);
- in on-road crashes (up 21%);
- in speeding-related crashes (up 5%) – still higher as compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019;
- in the 25-to-34 age group (up 10%), the 35-to-44 age group (up 15%), the 45-to-54 age group (up 12%), and the 65-and-older age group (up 14%), reversing the declining trend in fatalities to those 65 and older seen in 2020;
- females (up 12%);
- unrestrained occupants of passenger vehicles (up 3%) – still higher as compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019;
- in police-reported alcohol involvement crashes (up 5%) – still higher as compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019;
- motorcyclist fatalities (up 9%), continuing the trend seen in 2020;
- pedestrian fatalities (up 13%);
- pedalcyclist fatalities (up 5%); and
- in crashes involving at least one large truck (up 13%), reversing the trend seen in 2020.

Additionally, the trend of the total fatality rate per 100 mil- lion VMT in 2021 was strongly driven by the trends in the fatality rates per 100 million VMT on the rural arterial, rural local/collector/street roadways, and urban arte- rial. Overall, the estimated fatality rate for 2021 was 1.33 fatalities per 100 million VMT, marginally down from the reported 1.34 fatalities per 100 million VMT in 2020.

