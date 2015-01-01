Abstract

When an individual in a vehicle flees from a law enforcement officer, after a traffic stop by law enforcement or some other incident, officers may pursue them as part of their responsibility to control and deter crime. Engaging in a vehicle pursuit, however, may endanger the safety of suspects, the public, and law enforcement officers. Because engaging in high-speed chases can result in injuries, fatalities, and the destruction of property, law enforcement agencies have been compelled to implement policies and adopt tools to improve safety measures and reduce adverse outcomes. The goal of this document is to inform the criminal justice community of the general policies that guide police pursuits and to provide illustrative examples of the current and future outlook on vehicle stoppage and tracking tools.



Vehicle pursuits, though usually short in duration, can result in significant injury, property damage, and even death. From 1996 to 2015, police pursuits resulted in more than 6,000 fatal crashes in the United States, leading to 7,000 deaths, an average of 355 per year (or about one per day). Of these pursuit-related fatalities, 65% involved the driver or occupants of the fleeing vehicle. However, vehicle pursuits not only jeopardize the safety of the occupants of the fleeing vehicle, but also police officers and bystanders. Of the 6,000 fatal crashes associated with vehicle pursuits, approximately 30% of fatalities were bystanders and 1% were police officers.3 As shown in Figure 1, improving outcomes of vehicle pursuits is a shared goal across the criminal justice community, touching both technology and policy.



Key Takeaways

¡ Although there have been limited changes in vehicle pursuit technology over the past 15 years, advancements in remote deployment systems, vehicle telematics, and telecommunication technologies have enabled incremental value-added innovation in existing tools.



¡ Agencies can leverage multiple approaches (including tools and techniques) that help immobilize or track a fleeing vehicle during a pursuit.



¡ Tools that intend to stop a vehicle using force come with bigger safety risks to the officer, fleeing occupants, and bystanders than tools that use tracking technologies.



¡ No vehicle stoppage approach guarantees an efficient, safe resolution to a pursuit, and agencies should consider the implications of implementing these tools.



¡ As manufacturers integrate more technology into vehicles, disabling or tracking solutions may enable safer, faster resolutions to vehicle apprehension.