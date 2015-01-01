SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gunadi C. Global Labor Organization, 2021

Copyright

(Copyright 2021)

 

The full document is available online.

Abstract

This article examines the effect of recreational cannabis dispensary sales on traffic crashes by employing difference-in-differences model that exploits the variation in the timing of recreational marijuana dispensary entry across counties within Colorado. Using marijuana-related hospital discharge as a proxy for marijuana use, the results indicate a sizable rise in marijuana-related hospital dis- charges after the entry of retail cannabis stores. However, there is a lack of evidence that traffic crash incidents are affected by the entry. The preferred estimate suggests that, at 90% confidence level, a large increase in traffic crashes by more than 5% can be ruled out.

JEL Classification: K00, I1, R41, H23

Keywords: Recreational Marijuana Laws, Cannabis Access, Traffic Crashes

