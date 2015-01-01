|
Citation
|
Miech RA, Johnston LD, O’Malley PM, Bachman JG, Schulenberg JE, Patrick ME. Institute for Social Research, The University of Michigan. Ann Arbor, MI USA: Institute for Social Research, The University of Michigan, 2022.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 2022, Institute for Social Research, The University of Michigan)
|
Abstract
|
Perhaps no social problem has proven more clearly appropriate for and in need of the application of systematic research and reporting than that of substance abuse. Substance-abusing behaviors are often hidden from public view, can change rapidly and frequently, and are of great importance to the well-being of the nation. Many legislative and programmatic interventions are aimed at these behaviors, such as the policies that were put into place in response to the increases in adolescent smoking and illicit drug use we reported in the 1970s and then again in the 1990s as a relapse in the drug epidemic unfolded.