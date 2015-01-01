|
Citation
Johnston LD, Miech RA, O'Malley PM, Bachman JG, Schulenberg JE, Patrick ME. 97. Ann Arbor, MI USA: Institute for Social Research, The University of Michigan, 2022.
Copyright
(Copyright 2022)
Abstract
This occasional paper presents national demographic subgroup data for the 1975-2021 Monitoring the Future (MTF) national survey results on 8th, 10th, and 12th graders’ use of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. MTF is funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health under a series of investigator-initiated, competitive research grants to the University of Michigan. The study covers all major classes of illicit and licit psychoactive drugs for an array of population subgroups. The 2020 subgroup data presented here accompany the Monitoring the Future National Survey Results on Drug Use: 1975-2021: Overview, Key Findings on Adolescent Drug Use1 and the Monitoring the Future National Survey Results on Drug Use, 1975-2021, forthcoming: Volume I, Secondary School Students.2 Prior to 2014 subgroup data were available in tabular form only in Appendices B and D of the relevant year’s Volume I.3 Since 2014, the MTF subgroup definitions and data have been presented in this series of occasional papers, in both tables and figures to facilitate the examination and interpretation of trend data.