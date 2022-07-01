Abstract

Many prescription and over-the-counter medications have potential effects that adversely impact driving, including dizziness, sleepiness, fainting, blurred vision, slowed movement, and problems with attention (Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, 2019). Drivers may take one or more potentially driver impairing medications but may not be aware of the possible impacts on driving (e.g., MacLennan et al., 2009). This study utilized data from a survey of driving behavior in the United States in 2021 to quantify the prevalence of recent use of potentially driver impairing medication and driving after use, and to assess the association of healthcare provider warnings regarding medication effects with drivers' likelihood of driving shortly after use.