Abstract

This report provides official estimates of school crime and safety from a variety of data sources, including national surveys of students, teachers, principals, and post-secondary institutions.



Highlights



In 2019, students ages 12-18 experienced 764,600 victimizations at school and 509,300 victimizations away from school.



About 22% of students ages 12-18 reported being bullied at school during the school year in 2019, which was lower than the percentage who reported being bullied in 2009 (28%).



In 2019, of students ages 12-18, about 9% reported a gang presence at their school during the school year, 7% reported being called hate-related words, and 23% reported seeing hate-related graffiti.



Between 2009 and 2019, the percentage of students in grades 9–12 who reported carrying a weapon anywhere during the previous 30 days decreased (from 17% to 13%), as did the percentage of students who reported carrying a weapon on school property (decreased from 6% to 3%).



In 2019–20, there were a total of 75 school shootings with casualties, including 27 school shootings with deaths and 48 school shootings with injuries only. In addition, there were 37 reported school shootings with no casualties in 2019–20.