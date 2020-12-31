|
van Aerts L, de Morais J, Evans-Brown M, Jorge R, Gallegos A, Christie R, Nefau T, Planchuelo G, Sedefov R, Victorri-Vigneau C, Povilanskienė R, Grasaasen K, Palmqvist DF, Mongan D, Killeen N, Duarte AO, Santos AS. European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction. Luxembourg: Publications Office of the European Union, 2022.
(Copyright 2022, European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction)
This review is based on information from the scientific and medical literature. Initial searches were developed around the following terms and areas: nitrous oxide, laughing gas, N2O, chemistry, analytical methods, manufacture, pharmacology, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, recreational, dependence, abuse, addiction, epidemiology, behaviour, health risks and social risks. PubMed was used as the main literature database for retrieving information; Web of Science was also used. Results from searches were screened for relevance and selected publications were reviewed. Additional articles were identified from a review of the references cited in retrieved publications. Selected medical specialty societies and international, national and local government agency websites were searched to identify relevant grey literature. When preparing the different sections of the review, further searches were performed using additional terms to identify additional information. As well as this, colleagues within our scientific network were contacted to obtain further information. For the case study of the Netherlands, public data available within the national early warning system network was used as well. In addition, selected national focal points provided case studies on the situation with nitrous oxide at the national level based on the information collected within their national networks. For the case study of the United Kingdom, open-source information published in the scientific and medical literature were used alongside grey literature, such as public government reports.