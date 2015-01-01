Abstract

In March-July 2021, CDC confirmed four linked cases (including two deaths) of melioidosis in patients from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. Most cases of melioidosis in the United States are in people who traveled to areas where the disease is more common, but these patients had no recent history of international travel. Whole genome sequencing showed the strains of bacteria (Burkholderia pseudomallei) that sickened the patients closely matched each other, suggesting there was a common source of infection. The strain of bacteria that sickened the patients was similar to those found most often in South Asia, which led CDC to suspect that an imported product may have been involved in the patients' illnesses.



As part of the public health investigation into these illnesses, CDC tested blood samples from the patients, as well as soil, water, and consumer products from in and around their homes. In October 2021, CDC identified B. pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, in an aromatherapy spray that was found in the home of the Georgia patient. Further CDC testing showed that the genetic fingerprint of the bacteria in the bottle matches those of the bacteria identified in the four patients. This finding confirms the spray was the source of the Georgia patient's infection, and that the spray or another product with the same contaminated ingredient caused illness in the three other linked cases. CDC is coordinating with the state health departments to try to determine whether the other three patients may have also used this or similar products. Working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart, CDC is also in contact with the manufacturer in India to determine if ingredients from the implicated spray were used in any other products.



The contaminated spray – "Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones" – was sold in select Walmart storesexternal icon and on Walmart's website between February and October 21. Five other scents in this product line were also sold and are included in the recallexternal icon, although it is not yet known if they are affected. Investigation continues into whether other related products and brands may pose a risk.