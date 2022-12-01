|
Citation
Duff JH, Shen WW, Rosen LW, Lampe JR. Washington, D.C.: Congressional Research Service, 2022
Copyright
(Copyright 2022)
Abstract
Opioids act on receptors in the brain that are important in regulating pain and emotion. For centuries, opioids have been used as medicines to manage or treat pain. Natural opioids (sometimes referred to as opiates), such as morphine, are derived from the opium poppy plant, while synthetic opioids like methadone and fentanyl are made entirely in a laboratory. Semi-synthetic opioids, which include heroin and many prescription pain medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, are synthesized from naturally occurring opium products, such as morphine and codeine. Opioids—particularly those with higher potencies—can pose significant dangers, such as dependence and overdose resulting in death.