Abstract

BACKGROUND: A low cortisol level has been shown to occur soon after trauma, and is associated with increased mortality. The purpose of this study was to investigate the impact of low cortisol levels in acute critically ill trauma patients. We hypothesized that patients would require increase vasopressor use, have a greater blood product administration, and increased mortality rate.



METHODS: A blinded, prospective observational study was performed at an American College of Surgeons verified Level I trauma center. Adult patients who met trauma activation criteria, received initial treatment at Community Regional Medical Center and were admitted to the intensive care unit were included. Total serum cortisol levels were measured from the initial blood draw in the emergency department. Patients were categorized according to cortisol ≤15 µg/dL (severe low cortisol, SLC), 15.01-25 µg/dL (relative low cortisol, RLC), or >25 µg/dL (normal cortisol, NC) and compared on demographics, injury severity score, initial vital signs, blood product usage, vasopressor requirements, and mortality.



RESULTS: Cortisol levels were ordered for 280 patients; 91 were excluded and 189 were included. Penetrating trauma accounted for 19% of injuries and blunt trauma for 81%. 22 patients (12%) had SLC, 83 (44%) had RLC, and 84 (44%) had NC. This study found patients with admission SLC had higher rates of vasopressor requirements, required more units of blood, and had a higher mortality rate than both the RLC and NC groups.



CONCLUSION: Low cortisol level can be identified acutely after severe trauma. Trauma patients with SLC had larger blood product requirements, vasopressor use, and increase mortality. Initial cortisol levels are useful in identifying these high-risk patients. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Prognostic/epidemiologic study, level III.



Language: en