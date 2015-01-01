|
Martí-Belda A, Bosó P, Lijarcio I. Trans. Transp. Sci. 2020; 10(2): 33-41.
(Copyright © 2020, Walter de Gruyter)
Autonomous driving is a topic that generates great interest and social debate in the field of transport and road safety. Professionals working on vehicle technologies, telecommunications engineers, and vehicle manufacturers say it is an imminent reality and that autonomous vehicles will be available in the near future. But there are still many issues to be resolved and many challenges to overcome. However, the opinion of end users has not been explored very much so far. This study aims to investigate the beliefs and expectations of 138 Spanish driving students about autonomous driving, through an online questionnaire designed "ad hoc". Descriptive statistics and frequencies were determined for appropriate demographic variables such as gender, age range, and study level, or employment status. An independent-samples t-test was conducted to compare how the students would feel if they used an autonomous vehicle, preference for using the autonomous vehicle in different situations, advantages and disadvantages of autonomous driving, and some concerns about autonomous driving by gender.
Language: en