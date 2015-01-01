Abstract

School counselors are called to advocate for social justice in education and use evidence-based practice (EBP) to meet the diverse needs of students in schools today. This conceptual article describes the approach of one Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP)-accredited counselor education program to train future school counselors to use EBP to advocate for social justice and improve equity and access in education. We provide a case study regarding specific curricular changes to meet this imperative and offer recommendations for future research.

