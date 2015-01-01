Abstract

The population of the cities in developing countries are growing at a whirlwind speed. Industrialization and urbanization are making the crowd of these countries more city-oriented gradually. Most of these cities were not planned to cope up with a high growth rate of the population. Therefore, congestion occurs with a negative impact on every sector of the lifestyle. Regular traffic congestion in these cities is a remarkable problem which stabilizes the productivity and the national economy as well. An automated traffic enforcement system is not a new concept for any developed territory. But the implementation of such a system in any third world country is the real challenge. Cities like Kabul, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Lusaka, Cairo, Hanoi, Manila etc. are having a huge crowd but very narrow roads and poor traffic maintenance system to regulate those crowds. The transport infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with demand. But before we design any advanced traffic management system, we should look into what are the factors that are causing congestion and how costly are the respective measurements against them. This paper is intended to present a feasibility study on the implementation of the advanced artificial intelligence techniques in the traffic management sectors of the developing countries. It reviews theoretical and empirical work on the determinants on the implementation of automated traffic law enforcement system particularly in the cities of the developing countries.

Language: en