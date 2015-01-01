|
Watkins R, Young G, Western M, Stokes K, McKay C. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2020; 21(1): e419.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32611403 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Regular exercise is vital for overall health, and key to the maintenance of joint health. However, whilst people are encouraged to participate in sport and exercise, many are unaware that they could be at risk of developing post-traumatic osteoarthritis (PTOA) in the years following sport-related injury. Younger adults (< 40 years) with PTOA can experience declining quality of life, comorbid health conditions, and symptoms that place a chronic burden on health services. Conserving knee health through careful self-management in the latency period between injury and the onset of PTOA may help to delay disease progression. In this regard, the development of self-management interventions can be facilitated by understanding the post-injury experiences of young adults and their attitudes towards joint health.
Young adults; Digital health; Knee injury; Self-management of health