Christopher S, Tadlock BA, Veroneau BJ, Harnish C, Perera NKP, Knab AM, Vallabhajosula S, Bullock GS. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2020; 21(1): e561.
Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC
BACKGROUND: Although athletic endeavours are associated with a high amount of physical stress and injury, the prevalence of pain is underreported in the sports medicine literature with only a few studies reporting pain on collegiate athletes or exploring sex difference of pain. Impact of pain on athlete availability, training and performance can be mitigated when key epidemiological information is used to inform adequate pain management strategies. This study aims to 1) provide an epidemiological profile of self-reported pain experienced by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) athletes by sex during the first half of the 2019 season, 2) describe their self-reported non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) use.
Injury prevention; Sleep; Athlete health; Elite sport; Female athletes; Health literacy; Sports medicine