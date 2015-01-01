Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims (1) to estimate the yearly number of Achilles tendon (AT) surgeries in Italy from 2001 to 2015 based on official hospitalization records; (2) to investigate the eventual presence of geographical variation in equity in access to AT surgery between three macroregions of Italy (North, Center and South); (3) to perform statistical projections of the number of AT procedure volumes and rates based on these data.



METHODS: We analysed the National Hospital Discharge records (SDO) maintained at the Italian Ministry of Health for a 15-year period, from 2001 through 2015. These data are anonymous and include the patient's age (evaluated in the class of age), sex, census region, the region of hospitalization, length of the hospitalization, public or private reimbursement and diagnosis.



RESULTS: During the 15-year study period, 118,652 AT repair were performed in Italy, whose peak of incidence was in 2010. More than half of AT repairs was performed in the North of Italy (52.1%), while 27.2% was performed in the South of Italy and 20.6% Center of Italy. The projection model predicted a slight growth of 2.65% in 2025 in comparison with 2015.



CONCLUSION: The current study provides detailed information about the national population-weighted incidence of AT surgery, distribution and projection. The peak of average age was 35-45 year. The majority of AT procedures was performed in the North of Italy. The projection model predicts a slight growth of AT surgery by 2025. Furthermore, this 15-year nationwide registry study shows that the age of incidence of AT injuries shifted from 30 to 40 to 35-45 years compared to the available literature. The higher prevalence of AT surgery was found in men during the working age. Moreover, a low rate of procedures in pediatric and elder age classes was observed.

