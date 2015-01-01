Abstract

The recent development of Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures (ATSPMs), has provided new opportunities and insights into traffic signal operations. As agencies begin to make decisions regarding investment in infrastructure and operation systems, it is imperative to understand the impacts these systems may have on safety. Past research has thoroughly investigated the impact of geometry and signal timing parameters on the safety of intersections, but little is understood on the relationship between improved signal performance and safety. This study uses vehicle trajectory data to create performance metrics for 121 signalized intersections on ten corridors near Columbus, Ohio. These metrics are used to understand the relationship between signal performance and safety. Two performance metrics, percent arrivals on green (POG) and level of travel time reliability (LOTTR), were used along with other volume and geometric data to model the total crash frequency on signalized mainline approaches. The crash data were modeled using a random parameters negative binomial approach. In consideration of potential unobserved heterogeneity between intersections, a correlated random parameters specification was tested alongside the traditional uncorrelated random parameters and fixed parameters model. Based on goodness of fit measures, the correlated random parameter model was chosen to interpret results because this model explains the complex cross-correlation among the estimates of random parameters. The elasticity values revealed a one percent increase in percent arrivals on green is associated with a reduction in total crashes by 1.12 %. The results of this study show the investment in signal operations and optimization result in an improvement in safety at signalized intersections. Further research should be explored to expand this study to additional intersections over a larger time period.

Language: en