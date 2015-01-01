|
Yeh KT, Yu TC, Lee RP, Wang JH, Liu KL, Peng CH, Chen HW, Chen IH, Hsu CY, Wu WT. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2020; 21(1): e779.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33243187
BACKGROUND: Osteoporotic hip fracture is a common general health problem with a significant impact on human life because it debilitates the patients and largely decreases their quality of life. Early prevention of fractures has become essential in recent decades. This can be achieved by evaluating the related risk factors, as a reference for further intervention. This is especially useful for the vulnerable patient group with comorbidities. Hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a major complication of liver cirrhosis, may increase the rate of falls and weaken the bone. This study evaluated the correlation between hepatic encephalopathy and osteoporotic hip fracture in the aged population using a national database.
Hepatic encephalopathy; Kaplan–Meier method; Nationwide cohort study; Osteoporotic hip fracture; Propensity score