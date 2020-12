Abstract

[SafetyLit note: dooce mainly USA slang meaniong to be dismissed from one's employment because of what one has written on a website or blog]



Thanks to the research work of Akram and colleagues on the consequences of an abusive supervision, it is possible to hypothesize a new point of view of the doocing phenomenon. According to the authors, an abusive supervision can cause, through the interaction of some mediators and moderators, counterproductive work behaviors; this comment proposes that these behaviors can be performed also in an online context. As a consequence, a worker could be fired because of something posted on social media (doocing). Another relevant point of view concerns the great responsibility given to supervisors and management with regard to the care of job environment from an emotional point of view.

Language: en