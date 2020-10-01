Abstract

The authors solve the issue of identifying changes in the psychophysical factors of drivers' health when driving without the use of special body sensors, which significantly expands the possibility of using the method for drivers of any vehicles. The method allows us to determine correlations between the parameters of vehicle movement and the psychophysical state of the driver in the process of preliminary testing. For that purpose, a special mobile application is used making it possible to determine the subject's reactions to dynamic images during a 1-2-minute test and compare the results with the parameters of movement. The processing results represent correlation functions used to identify the signs of the driver's state (fatigue, sickness, etc.), which affect traffic safety, by the parameters of movement. At the same time and in a similar way, factors related to the technical condition of the vehicle are identified. For that purpose, correlation functions between the indicators of movement, obtained at the current moment and during previous trips, are calculated. The method can be used to improve the safety of transportation with the use of both public and individual vehicles (regarding drivers of private cars, mini electric vehicles, etc.).

