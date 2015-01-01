Abstract

The aim of this study was to increase our understanding of what motivates young people to take risks in traffic but also why young men are more likely to get involved in road crashes.



The participants aged 16-19 years (N=945) completed an online survey. The questions were influenced by the Theory of planned behaviour (TPB) and the Prototype willingness model (PWM) and included a scenario describing a person riding a moped at 65 km/h in an urban area, in which the speed limit was 50 km/h.



The results, using a regression analysis, showed that a model which explained their willingness to speed was slightly better than a model explaining their intention. The best predictor, according to the beta weights in both models, was that it was "fun". However, this variable was more important in explaining their willingness than their intention. Other similar factors describing emotions with immediate rewards were also significantly more important in the prediction of willingness than intention.



When analysing the willingness to speed amongst young men and women, the results presented both similar and different results. Both were heavily influenced by a belief that it would be "fun". However, only young men also believed that it would impress others and that it would make them popular. Young women on the other hand did not believe that the behaviour was particularly boylike which could explain why they could identify with a person who sped.



The conclusion, from this study, is that speeding can be described as a reactive behaviour, but it could not be ruled out that it also can be planned. Based on the results from this study it is concluded that TPB would benefit from the inclusion of PWM variables.

