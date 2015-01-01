|
Citation
Tao H, Arafatur Rahman M, Al-Saffar A, Zhang R, Salih SQ, Zain JM, Al-Hajri AAM. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nowadays, workplace violence is found to be a mental health hazard and considered a crucial topic. The collaboration between robots and humans is increasing with the growth of Industry 4.0. Therefore, the first problem that must be solved is human-machine security. Ensuring the safety of human beings is one of the main aspects of human-robotic interaction. This is not just about preventing collisions within a shared space among human beings and robots; it includes all possible means of harm for an individual, from physical contact to unpleasant or dangerous psychological effects.
Language: en
Keywords
psychology; cognitive science; collaborative robot; Human-robot collaboration