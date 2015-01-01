Abstract

To determine a reasonable speed limit and ensure traffic safety in a dynamic low-visibility environment with fog, a driving simulator study was conducted. A total of 31 young participants were recruited, and each completed 5 driving simulator trials under varying visibility conditions and speed levels during the daytime. The combined coupling effect of the visibility and driving speed on drivers' recognition times was explored, and a quantitative model of the recognition time, visibility, and driving speed was established. A determination method and suggested value of a reasonable driving speed limit in dynamic low-visibility conditions were proposed based on the stopping sight distance model. The results show that there are significant differences in the recognition times of drivers under different visibility and speed conditions. The reasonable driving speed limit values in dynamic low-visibility conditions should be based on visibility changes. When the stopping sight distance is 75 m and the visibility is less than 35 m, the speed limit should be 20 km/h. When the visibility is between 35 m and 60 m, the speed limit should be 30 km/h. When the visibility is between 60 m and 140 m, the speed limit should be 50 km/h. When the visibility is greater than 140 m, the speed limit should be 60 km/h. These research results can provide a theoretical reference for the formulation of a VSL in a dynamic low-visibility environment related to fog and reduce crash risk in conditions of inadequate visibility in fog.

Language: en