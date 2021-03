Abstract

History



While a young right-hand dominant man was working on a job site with power tools, a circular saw cut his left distal volar forearm. A pressure dressing was applied, and he was transported to the trauma center. The patient reported a significant amount of blood loss at the scene.

Examination



The patient was awake and alert, and his primary survey was intact. On exposure, he had a transverse laceration to his distal left volar forearm that extended from the radial to ulnar side (figure 1). No bleeding was seen at the site of injury, but pulses were absent. Pulse oximetry of the fingers was decreased on the left (92%), as compared with the right hand (100%)...

Language: en