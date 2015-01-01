Abstract

High speed selection and road traffic crashes are related to behavioural perceptions. These are the main cause of deaths or serious injuries. There is evidence to suggest that adaptive cruise control (ACC) increases the driver's perception of having fun while driving, which affects behavioural factors. Thus, the study aims to examine the interaction effects of perceived enjoyment and behavioural factors towards the use of ACC on high speed and crash involvement. The study model was validated using a sample collected from 321 male and 211 female drivers of vehicles equipped with ACC on two occasions separated by 2 months interval. The results show that age and mileage were positively related to crash involvement, whereas gender was negatively related to high speed selection (HSS). The predictors of HSS were intention, Perceived behavioral control (PBC), attitude towards the use of ACC, and perception of enjoyment from the use of ACC. In addition, the positive predictors of the crash involvement were intention and attitude toward the use of ACC. Perception of enjoyment from the use of ACC negatively predicted crash involvement. Interaction relations between perceived enjoyment and intention towards the use of ACC predicted HSS. Finally, the interaction relation between enjoyment from the use of ACC and PBC predicted crash involvement.

Language: en