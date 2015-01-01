Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is an ever evolving world problem that needs close attention and devising means to prevent and treat. The aim of the study is to identify the main reason for trauma admissions and assess the patient outcome after intervention. Therefore, knowing its actual nature might aid in postulating possible intervention as well as prevention measures.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was conducted from August to December 2015 in Jimma University Specialized Hospital, which is located in south-western Ethiopia. Two hundred and eleven consecutive trauma admissions to surgery department were included in the study. Data were collected and analyzed using computer software SPSS V.23.



RESULT: A total of 211 admitted trauma patients were studied with male to female ratio of 3.14. The leading cause of trauma admission was road traffic collision at 84 (39.8%) and the least being bullet injury which was 6 (2.8%). Hospital mortality was 31 (14.7%). Factors associated with outcome of patients before discharge from hospital were male sex, adjusted OR (AOR)=2.3, 95% CI 1.08 to 4.75; Glasgow Coma Scale score 15/15, AOR=0.04, 95% CI 0.00 to 0.46; and hemoglobin >10 g/L, AOR=0.225, 95% CI 0.074 to 0.464, p<0.05.



CONCLUSION: Road traffic collision takes the top position from all causes of trauma and unlike other developed countries and low and middle-income countries, pedestrians and motorcyclists were the major victims of the collision in this study.Level of evidence VI (This level of effectiveness rating scheme is based on the following: Ackley, B. J., Swan, B. A., Ladwig, G., & Tucker, S. (2008). Evidence-based nursing care guidelines: Medical-surgical interventions. (p. 7). St. Louis, MO: Mosby Elsevier.

