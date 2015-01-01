|
Baer D, Donaldson R, McKinley T, Guldberg R. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2021; 6(1): e000765.
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
34212117
While overall trauma research and development funding has a long history of being woefully underfunded in comparison to its societal impact, one saving grace has been the longstanding synergy between military and civilian activities. The crucible of war and caring for those injured in combat has driven innovation in every area of trauma care, with numerous recent examples from Afghanistan and Iraq alone. From large-scale innovations such as medical evacuation, to individual devices such as hemostatic dressings, high-impact research, development and innovation has been spurred by military medical necessity, investment and use. This is captured in the adage that the only winner in war is medicine. Military innovations in trauma have spread widely to the civilian arena, where they are more carefully studied and further refined. While it is tempting to examine military medical innovation in the isolated context of military use, the beneficial back and forth between military and civilian trauma care is an essential, not optional, step to ensure maximum benefit to military casualties. The overlap between civilian and military trauma care and innovation has thus been of mutually reinforcing benefit.
Language: en
wounds and injuries; policy; research; war-related injuries