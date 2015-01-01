|
Citation
Thompson BJ, Shugart C, Dennison K, Louder TJ. J. Neurosci. Methods 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34627928
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The psychomotor vigilance test (PVT) is a commonly used test that effectively assesses neurobehavioral alertness. The originally developed PVT is 10minutes in duration, which presents practical and logistical issues, particularly when administered to large samples or on a repetitive basis. More recently the PVT has been used in both 3- and 5-minute formats. While both of these durations have been shown to be field sensitive to identify impairments from sleep- and fatigue-related interventions, the 5-minute version has been suggested to be more valid than the 3-minute. However, while these have shown field-validity in a number of working populations, there is a paucity of data reporting the test-retest reliability statistics of the 5-minute PVT, particularly in working-aged females. The purpose of the study was to examine the testretest reliability of a comprehensive set of PVT variables for the 5-minute PVT in a population of working-aged females (20-63 years). NEW METHOD: Participants reported to the laboratory on two separate days and performed a 5- minute PVT on each occasion. Outcome measures included the mean reaction time (MRT), fastest and slowest 10% of reaction times (F10RT% and S10RT%, respectively), standard deviation of reaction times (SDRT) as well as error-based metrics including major and minor lapses, anticipations, and false starts. In addition, total errors (ERR) were computed as a composite of all types of errors. Reliability statistics were reported as intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs), standard error or measurement (SEM, SEM%) and minimal difference (MD, MD%) to be considered real. Systematic error was also evaluated between sessions.
Language: en
Keywords
|
fatigue; neurobehavioral alertness; neurocognitive assessment; occupational fatigue; PVT