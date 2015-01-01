Abstract

The best predictor of future injury is previous injury and this has not changed in a quarter century despite the introduction of evidence-based medicine and associated revisions to post-injury treatment and care. Nearly nine million sports-related injuries occur annually, and the majority of these require medical intervention prior to clearance for the athlete to return to play (RTP). Regardless of formal care, these athletes remain two to four times more likely to suffer a second injury for several years after RTP. In the case of children and young adults, this sets them up for a lifetime of negative health outcomes. Thus, the initial injury is the tipping point for a post-injury cascade of negative sequelae exposing athletes to more physical and psychological pain, higher medical costs, and greater risk of severe long-term negative health throughout their life. This chapter details the technologies and method that make up the automated Intelligent Phenotypic Plasticity Platform (IP(3))-a revolutionary new approach to the current standard of post-injury care that identifies and targets deficits that underly second injury risk in sport. IP(3) capitalizes on the biological concept of phenotypic plasticity (PP) to quantify an athlete's functional adaptability across different performance environments, and it is implemented in two distinct steps: (1) phenomic profiling and (2) precision treatment. Phenomic profiling indexes the fitness and subsequent phenotypic plasticity of an individual athlete, which drives the personalization of the precision treatment step. IP(3) leverages mixed-reality technologies to present true-to-life environments that test the athlete's ability to adapt to dynamic stressors. The athlete's phenotypic plasticity profile is then used to drive a precision treatment that systematically stresses the athlete, via a combination of behavioral-based and genetic fuzzy system models, to optimally enhance the athlete's functional adaptability. IP(3) is computationally light-weight and, through the integration with mixed-reality technologies, promotes real-time prediction, responsiveness, and adaptation. It is also the first ever phenotypic plasticity-based precision medicine platform, and the first precision sports medicine platform of any kind.

