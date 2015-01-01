Abstract

The article contains the conceptual basis for modeling the phenomenon of "school violence" in the retrospection of contemporary Russian and American audiovisual and printed/online texts that integrate violent content of different modificational variability. As a result of solving of the set task, a model was developed on the subject of violence at school for the content of modern media texts in Russia and the United States of America (1992-2021). The model fundamental basis is a comparative analysis based on a hermeneutical approach to the interpretation of Russian and American media texts producing the content of "school violence" phenomenon construction. Model substantial elements: a historical concept that determines the period of media text creation; a socio-cultural concept, reflecting the influence of the situation in the social, cultural sphere of a particular country on the media text configuration; an ideological concept that integrates: the author's opinion and the ideological matrix of characters presented in the media texts; tools for depicting the reality: the main scene, genre palette, behavioral attitudes of the characters; the presented problem and ways to solve it. It is indicated that the main conclusion as a result of the conceptual basis development for modeling the "school violence" phenomenon in the modern media continuum of Russia and the United States of America is that, despite the differences in the structure of the landscape of the countries mentality, in the ongoing configurations typical for the processes in the economic, political, socio-cultural segment, as a whole, the presented model smoothly fits into the common system of audiovisual and printed/online texts functioning on the subject of violence in the school environment at the present stage, of course, with a certain degree of convention. Moreover, the author concludes that the conceptual basis of the prevention and control system in the correlation of the projection of different violence constitutions in the educational environment of the school, both in Russia and in the United States, is reduced to a common conviction, typical for two countries, - today there is no effective prevention and counteraction mechanism. At the same time, significant fact for our research is that the paradigm in the context of solving the problem of school violence in the United States at the legislative level has the most effective experience, which is not typical for Russia.

