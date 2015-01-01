|
Citation
|
Alghnam S, Alghamdi M, Alzahrani S, Alzomai S, Alghannam A, Albabtain I, Alsheikh K, Bajowaiber M, Alghamdi A, Alibrahim F, Aldibasi O. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2022; 23(1): e202.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In Saudi Arabia, motor-vehicle crashes (MVC) are the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). There is limited information locally on the magnitude and need for rehabilitation following MVC. This study examined the prevalence of MVC patients requiring long-term rehabilitation and the epidemiology of associated injuries.
|
Keywords
|
GCS; ISS; MVC; Polytruma; Rehabilitation