Abstract

Transcriptional changes involved in neuronal recovery after sports-related concussion (SRC) may be obscured by inter-individual variation in mRNA expression and nonspecific changes related to physical exertion. Using a co-twin study, the objective of this study was to identify important differences in mRNA expression among a single pair of monozygotic (MZ) twins discordant for concussion. A pair of MZ twins were enrolled as part of a larger study of concussion biomarkers among collegiate athletes. During the study, Twin A sustained SRC, allowing comparison of mRNA expression to the nonconcussed Twin B. Twin A clinically recovered by Day 7. mRNA expression was measured pre-injury and at 6 h and 7 days postinjury using Affymetrix HG-U133 Plus 2.0 microarray. Changes in mRNA expression from pre-injury to each postinjury time point were compared between the twins; differences >1.5-fold were considered important. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes identified biologic networks associated with important transcripts. Among 38,000 analyzed genes, important changes were identified in 153 genes. The ErbB (epidermal growth factor receptor) signaling pathway was identified as the top transcriptional network from pre-injury to 7 days postinjury. Genes in this pathway with important transcriptional changes included epidermal growth factor (2.41), epiregulin (1.73), neuregulin 1 (1.54) and mechanistic target of rapamycin (1.51). In conclusion, the ErbB signaling pathway was identified as a potential regulator of clinical recovery in a MZ twin pair discordant for SRC. A co-twin study design may be a useful method for identifying important gene pathways associated with concussion recovery.

