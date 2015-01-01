Abstract

BACKGROUND: Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common degenerative joint disease leading to significant pain, mobility limitation, economic burden, reduced quality of life, and disability among adults globally. Psychological factors related to pain intensity (PI), kinesiophobia, fall self-efficacy (FSE), and balance may lead to a poor OA prognosis. This study was designed to explore the association between PI, kinesiophobia, FSE, balance, and age, gender, marital status, site of OA, duration, symmetry, comorbidity, and adaptive behaviours among patients with knee or hip OA.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study involved 70 purposively selected participants aged 59.91 ± 11.12 years. Numeric pain rating scale, Tampa scale for kinesiophobia, fall-efficacy scale, and timed up and go test were used to measure PI, kinesiophobia, FSE, and balance, respectively. Statistical analyses were completed with the Pearson correlation test, independent samples t-test, and multiple linear regression.



RESULTS: The participants were mainly women (n = 59, 84.3%). However, there was no gender difference in the reported PI, kinesiophobia, FSE, and balance. There was a significant correlation between FSE and balance (r = 0.422, p<0.001). Kinesiophobia was significantly associated with the presence of comorbidity (β = 0.240, p = 0.001) and knee OA (β = 0.208, p<0.042). There was an association between FSE and the use of a walking aid (β = -0.442, p<0.042), stop-for-rest during walking (β = -0.292, p = 0.002), presence of comorbidity (β = 0.209, p = 0.014), and bilateral lower limb OA (β = 0.167, p = 0.057). Balance was associated with the use of a walking aid (β = -0.421, p<0.001) and stop-for-rest during walking (β = - 0.294, p = 0.006).



CONCLUSION: Osteoarthritis-related psychological distress affects both men and women. This study support integration of psychological outcomes in the assessment, management, and follow-up of people with lower limb osteoarthritis. Moreover, comorbidity worsened psychological distress among people with osteoarthritis. Therefore, the traditional biomedical management of osteoarthritis can be optimised by timely diagnosis and treatment of comorbidities, and the inclusion of psychotherapy.

