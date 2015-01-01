Abstract

Sports related injuries are the leading cause of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in the Western world. Although professional and recreational sporting activities are increasing in Nepal, they are not as common and prevalent in comparison to western world. In contrast, Road Traffic Accident (RTA) is a very common cause of knee injuries in Nepal. Although there are some studies from Nepal mentioning Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) as the most common cause of ACL injury, no specific studies have primarily investigated the epidemiological and demographic profile of ACL injured patients from this region. we aimed to understand the epidemiological and demographic profile of ACL injured patients and evaluate the mode of injury in a tertiary referral trauma center of Nepal.