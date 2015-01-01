|
Oh G, Ko W, Park J, Yun I. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(2): 167-182.
자율주행 안전성 검증 시나리오 개발 활용을 위한 교통사고보고서 개선방향에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
PMID
The accident data attributes of the traffic accident report are used not only in traditional traffic safety-related research to identify the cause of traffic accidents, but also as basis data for the development of the automated vehicle driving performance verification scenarios. However, since the data attributes of the traffic accident report are limited for the purpose of reconstructing the traffic situation and developing scenarios, this study aims to provide the directions for improvement of traffic accident report, ultimately for its expanded usability for the automated vehicle test scenarios. The directions for improvement of the traffic accident report are provided by categorizing the traffic situation before the accident (pre-crash), the situation immediately before or during the accident (on-crash), and the situation after the accident (post-crash), respectively. Additional data items or data processing methods are presented. Furthermore, data elements that can be extracted from the traffic accident process data in the unstructured narrative form are explored and provided.
Language: ko