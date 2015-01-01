Abstract

The accident data attributes of the traffic accident report are used not only in traditional traffic safety-related research to identify the cause of traffic accidents, but also as basis data for the development of the automated vehicle driving performance verification scenarios. However, since the data attributes of the traffic accident report are limited for the purpose of reconstructing the traffic situation and developing scenarios, this study aims to provide the directions for improvement of traffic accident report, ultimately for its expanded usability for the automated vehicle test scenarios. The directions for improvement of the traffic accident report are provided by categorizing the traffic situation before the accident (pre-crash), the situation immediately before or during the accident (on-crash), and the situation after the accident (post-crash), respectively. Additional data items or data processing methods are presented. Furthermore, data elements that can be extracted from the traffic accident process data in the unstructured narrative form are explored and provided.



교통사고보고서 상의 교통사고 관련 자료 속성들은 그 원인을 파악하고자 하는 전통적인 교통안전 관련 연구에서 뿐만 아니라 최근 자율주행자동차의 안전성 검증 시나리오 개발을 위 한 연구에서도 활용될 수 있다. 다만, 교통사고보고서의 자료 속성들은 교통사고 상황 재현 및 시나리오 개발만을 위해 정의된 항목들이 아니므로, 본 연구에서는 확대된 활용성 측면의 교 통사고보고서의 개선방향을 제시하고자 한다. 교통사고보고서의 개선방향은 각각 교통사고 발생 이전 상황(pre-crash), 교통사고 중 상황(on-crash), 교통사고 발생 이후 상황(post-crash)로 구분하여제시하였으며,각구분에따른추가자료항목또는자료처리방안에대하여제시하 였다. 또한, 정형화된 형태의 교통사고자료 외에 비정형화된 서술 형태의 교통사고 경위자료로 부터 추출 가능한 정보항목들을 도출하여 제시하였다.

핵심어 : 교통사고보고서, 교통사고 경위자료, 교통사고심각도, 교통사고 원인, 비정형자료

