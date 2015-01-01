|
Lee Y, Koo J, Choo S. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(1): 1-16.
개인 통행성향을 고려한 공유 전동킥보드 이용의향 분석: 서울시를 중심으로
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
Recently, e-scooters have been attracting attention as eco-friendly modes of transportation in cities due to an increasing interest in the environment. Accordingly, various studies on usage behavior are being conducted, but studies that reflect individual travel attitudes are insufficient. Therefore, this study surveyed commuters in Seoul and analyzed respondents' traveling attitudes through factor analysis. It also built a binary logistic regression model for the intention to use shared e-scooters to determine how individual travel behaviors are affected. In particular, the model results showed that age, the main mode of transportation (car), walking time to the bus stop, and four travel attitude variables (disutility of travel, preference to self-drive, internet/smartphone friendliness, and willingness to pay extra money for services) significantly affected the intention to use shared e-scooters. This study is expected to be used as basic data, with aspect to travel behavior, for the efficient operation and use of shared e-scooters in the future.
Language: ko