Abstract

Recently, e-scooters have been attracting attention as eco-friendly modes of transportation in cities due to an increasing interest in the environment. Accordingly, various studies on usage behavior are being conducted, but studies that reflect individual travel attitudes are insufficient. Therefore, this study surveyed commuters in Seoul and analyzed respondents' traveling attitudes through factor analysis. It also built a binary logistic regression model for the intention to use shared e-scooters to determine how individual travel behaviors are affected. In particular, the model results showed that age, the main mode of transportation (car), walking time to the bus stop, and four travel attitude variables (disutility of travel, preference to self-drive, internet/smartphone friendliness, and willingness to pay extra money for services) significantly affected the intention to use shared e-scooters. This study is expected to be used as basic data, with aspect to travel behavior, for the efficient operation and use of shared e-scooters in the future.







최근 환경에 대한 관심이 커지면서 전동킥보드는 도시 내 친환경 교통수단으로써 주목받고 있다. 이에 따라 실질적 이용행태 및 이용목적에 대한 다양한 연구가 실시되고 있으나, 개인의 통행성향을 반영한 이용의향에 대한 연구는 미비한 실정이다. 따라서, 본 연구에서는 서울시 통근자를 대상으로 실시한 설문조사를 활용하여 요인분석을 통해 응답자의 통행성향을 분석 하고, 공유 전동킥보드 이용의향에 대한 이항 로지스틱 회귀모형을 구축하여 개인의 통행행태 가 어떻게 영향을 미치는지 규명하였다. 모형추정 결과, 공유 전동킥보드 이용의향에 영향을 미치는 요인으로, 연령, 주수단(승용차), 버스정류장 접근시간, 통행성향 변수(통행 비효용, 직 접 운전, 인터넷/스마트폰 친화, 추가 지불 의사)가 통계적으로 유의한 것으로 분석되었다. 본 연구의 결과는 향후 공유 전동킥보드의 효율적인 운영과 이용 활성화를 위한 통행행태적 측면 의 기초자료로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

